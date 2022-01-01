Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Lees Summit

Go
Lees Summit restaurants
Toast

Lees Summit restaurants that serve sundaes

442fc950-2a79-4b47-a580-be598d971102 image

 

Custard's Last Stand

308 SE 291 Hwy., Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Specialty Sundae$5.29
Our 12 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.
Regular Speclty Sundae$6.29
Our 16 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.
More about Custard's Last Stand
Consumer pic

 

Johnny's Tavern - Lee's Summit

1660 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brownie 'A La Mode (Sundae)$5.99
Warm brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.
More about Johnny's Tavern - Lee's Summit

Browse other tasty dishes in Lees Summit

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Salad

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Pizza

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Lees Summit to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston