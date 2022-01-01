Vanilla ice cream in Lees Summit
Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
1012 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit
|Blackberry Cobbler w/ Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
|$10.00
Black berry cobbler with fresh vanilla bean ice cream on the side
|Warm Bread Pudding w/ Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
|$8.00
This legendary desert has been handed down from the Summit Hickory Pit to the Iron Horse. Fresh made bread pudding with the perfect amount of almond sauce. Warms the soul!!!
|Texas Sheet Cake w/ Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
|$8.00
Rich, moist, chocolate cake, topped with house-made chocolate frosting and toasted pecans drizzled with a whiskey caramel glaze