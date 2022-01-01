Waffles in Lees Summit
Lees Summit restaurants that serve waffles
Third Street Social
123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.95
cheddar-bacon, waffle, maple syrup
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.95
cheddar-bacon waffle, maple syrup
|Belgian Waffles
|$11.95
macerated berries, maple syrup, whipped cream, choice of bacon or sausage
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101, LEE SUMMIT
|S'MORES WAFFLES
|$7.49
Golden grahams, marshmallow, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar & chocolate
|BELGIAN WAFFLES
|$5.49
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
|TOOT-TOOT WAFFLES (Here Comes some Fruit)
|$10.49
Strawberries, bananas, whipped cream & powered sugar
Custard's Last Stand
308 SE 291 Hwy., Lees Summit
|Empty Chocolate Waffle Cone
|$1.79