Leesburg restaurants you'll love

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
1341 South 14th St, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Refried Bean Dip
Refried beans and Cheese Dip
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
|Beef Dip
Ground beef in a bowl of cheese dip.
Beef 'O' Brady's
27405 US HIGHWAY 27, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)