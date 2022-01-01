Leesburg restaurants you'll love

Leesburg restaurants
Toast
  • Leesburg

Leesburg's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Leesburg restaurants

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

1341 South 14th St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (800 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Refried Bean Dip
Refried beans and Cheese Dip
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
Beef Dip
Ground beef in a bowl of cheese dip.
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

27405 US HIGHWAY 27, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Ramshackle Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ramshackle Cafe

1317 N. 14th Street, Leesburg

Avg 3.9 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Leesburg

Quesadillas

Tacos

More near Leesburg to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mount Dora

No reviews yet

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)
