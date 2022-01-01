Cheeseburgers in Leesburg
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
1341 South 14th St, Leesburg
|Double Cheeseburger
|$14.90
Two juicy, grilled sirloin beef patties with SJ’s cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions.
Beef 'O' Brady's
27405 US HIGHWAY 27, Leesburg
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)