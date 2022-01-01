Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Leesburg

Go
Leesburg restaurants
Toast

Leesburg restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

1341 South 14th St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (800 reviews)
Takeout
Naked Fajita Salad$15.90
A salad bowl with your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Filled with lettuce, Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
N16. Chicken Fajitas$8.90
Steak Fajitas Skillet$18.90
Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

27405 US HIGHWAY 27, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Chicken Fajitas

Tacos

Nachos

Steak Fajitas

Map

More near Leesburg to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mount Dora

No reviews yet

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston