Fajitas in Leesburg

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
1341 South 14th St, Leesburg
|Naked Fajita Salad
|$15.90
A salad bowl with your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Filled with lettuce, Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
|N16. Chicken Fajitas
|$8.90
|Steak Fajitas Skillet
|$18.90
Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.
Beef 'O' Brady's
27405 US HIGHWAY 27, Leesburg
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)