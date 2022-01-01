Nachos in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve nachos
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
1341 South 14th St, Leesburg
|L Nachos Supreme
|$9.90
A generous layer of our corn chips loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ's shredded cheese, and smothered in our SJ's Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. Plus, jalapeños upon request.
|Nachos Supreme
|$16.50
These nachos are loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ’s shredded cheese and smothered in our SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, plus jalapeños upon request.