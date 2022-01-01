Nachos in Leesburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

1341 South 14th St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (800 reviews)
Takeout
L Nachos Supreme$9.90
A generous layer of our corn chips loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ's shredded cheese, and smothered in our SJ's Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. Plus, jalapeños upon request.
Nachos Supreme$16.50
These nachos are loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ’s shredded cheese and smothered in our SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, plus jalapeños upon request.
Beef 'O' Brady's

27405 US HIGHWAY 27, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
