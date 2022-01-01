Quesadillas in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
1341 South 14th St, Leesburg
|Quesadilla Rellena
|$15.50
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga and melted SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
|N11. Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.90
|L Quesadilla Rellena
|$9.90
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga and SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
27405 US HIGHWAY 27, Leesburg
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)