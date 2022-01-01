Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Leesburg

Go
Leesburg restaurants
Toast

Leesburg restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

1341 South 14th St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (800 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Rellena$15.50
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga and melted SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
N11. Cheese Quesadilla$7.90
L Quesadilla Rellena$9.90
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga and SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
Steak Quesadilla image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

27405 US HIGHWAY 27, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg

Chicken Fajitas

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

Tacos

Map

More near Leesburg to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mount Dora

No reviews yet

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston