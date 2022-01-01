Tacos in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve tacos
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
1341 South 14th St, Leesburg
|L Tacos Supreme
|$10.90
Three crispy corn or soft flour tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
|N12. Classic Taco
|$7.90
|L Taco Salad
|$9.90
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or beef tinga, beans, SJ's Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and San Jose’s shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce.
Beef 'O' Brady's
27405 US HIGHWAY 27, Leesburg
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)