Tacos in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve tacos

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

1341 South 14th St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (800 reviews)
Takeout
L Tacos Supreme$10.90
Three crispy corn or soft flour tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
N12. Classic Taco$7.90
L Taco Salad$9.90
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or beef tinga, beans, SJ's Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and San Jose’s shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce.
Beef 'O' Brady's

27405 US HIGHWAY 27, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
