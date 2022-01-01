Leesburg restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Leesburg, Virginia

Leesburg was named for the Lee family, ancestors of Robert E. Lee. This city is known for its well-preserved history, incredible outdoor spaces, and a wide selection of restaurants to choose from. Visit the Downtown area off Market Street and you’ll find many different cuisines to enjoy whether you need a quick breakfast or dinner with the family. Order all your favorites for dine-in, takeout, or delivery in Leesburg.



Choose from delicious options like steak, New American cuisine, fresh seafood, oysters, and gourmet burgers. If you’re craving something more casual, choose from pizza, sandwiches, quick-service restaurants, and local pubs. There are tasty restaurants for every occasion. Treat your co-worker’s classic Virginian fare or spend your next celebration at one of the many upscale eateries in town.



If you’re looking for a great weekend activity, book a tasting at a local craft brewery. You and your friends can enjoy flights of local beer made right in Leesburg. If wine is more your speed, visit a bistro, bar, or grill for a glass or two of Virginia wine. Whether you choose cocktails, beer, or wine, there are plenty of options for an adventure in the city. Start planning your next meal and search for your favorites today!