Leesburg restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Leesburg, Virginia
Leesburg was named for the Lee family, ancestors of Robert E. Lee. This city is known for its well-preserved history, incredible outdoor spaces, and a wide selection of restaurants to choose from. Visit the Downtown area off Market Street and you’ll find many different cuisines to enjoy whether you need a quick breakfast or dinner with the family. Order all your favorites for dine-in, takeout, or delivery in Leesburg.
Choose from delicious options like steak, New American cuisine, fresh seafood, oysters, and gourmet burgers. If you’re craving something more casual, choose from pizza, sandwiches, quick-service restaurants, and local pubs. There are tasty restaurants for every occasion. Treat your co-worker’s classic Virginian fare or spend your next celebration at one of the many upscale eateries in town.
If you’re looking for a great weekend activity, book a tasting at a local craft brewery. You and your friends can enjoy flights of local beer made right in Leesburg. If wine is more your speed, visit a bistro, bar, or grill for a glass or two of Virginia wine. Whether you choose cocktails, beer, or wine, there are plenty of options for an adventure in the city. Start planning your next meal and search for your favorites today!
Leesburg's top cuisines
Must-try Leesburg restaurants
Buford's Biscuits
15 Loudoun Street Southeast, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$6.00
Hush puppies with molasses butter.
|Buford's Biscuit
|$13.50
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, local collard greens and whole grain mustard veloute.
|Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
|$10.50
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich. Ours is on the left.. theirs is on the right!
Bender's Bagels
10 S King Street, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Plain
|$1.50
|Everything
|$1.95
|Sesame
|$1.95
Red Hot & Blue
541 East Market st, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Grandma's Potato Salad Quart
|$5.59
Serves 5-6.
|Banana Pudding
|$6.99
Rich vanilla pudding with bananas slices and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
|Big Ol' Bucket
|$20.21
12 Ribs, French Fries, 1 Side, and cornbread.
*PigPen Members! To get your FREE iced tea, be sure to add a sweet or unsweetened tea to your order, and enter your members only PROMO code when prompted at checkout.
*Texas locations offer sweet biscuits.
Bandit Taco Leesburg
1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
|Veggie Taco
|$3.75
Rice, beans, cheese, corn and peppers (red and green peppers) mix.
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
Red Bar Sushi & Thai
525 E Market St Suite F, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Drunken
|$16.00
This Dish is Naturally Spicy. Wide Rice Noodles prepared with Sweet Onions, Bell Peppers, Mixed Veggies, Thai Chilis, & Thai Basil
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$10.00
4 Fried Spring Rolls filled with Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Vermicelli, & Taro. Served with Sweet Tamarind Sauce
|Rainbow Roll
|$17.00
Real Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Topped with Three kinds of Fish
The Conche
1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Campanelle Pasta
|$26.00
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
|Salmon
|$36.00
Sixty-South Antarctic Salmon, Beurre Rouge, Brown Butter Caper Spinach, Honey Glazed Peewee Potatoes, Herb Marinated Tomato
|Manjari
|$14.00
Single Origin 64% Madagascar Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Creme Brûlée, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Brownie
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
110 South Street, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Wonton Soup
|$3.50
|Hot and Sour
|$3.50
Maverick Cafe
32c Catoctin Cir SE, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich, Meat Lovers - GF
|$5.99
|Latte
|Chai Tea Latte
|$3.99
Delirium Cafe
101 S King Street, Leeburg
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.99
mixed greens, balsamic onions, confit tomato, goat
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$16.00
thick sliced gouda, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli. Served with frites.
|Classic Parmesan & Truffle
|$10.00
shaved parm, white truffle
The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
7 South King St, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese Fritters (Fall)
|$6.50
goat cheese fritters / cherry tomato marmalade
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$7.00
shaved vegetables / pickled shallots / sherry vinaigrette
|WK House Red (medium, bright - easy drinking)
|$10.00
Merlot Blend, 2018
Spain
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CAKES
Cowbell Kitchen
26 North King Street, Leesburg
|Popular items
|SPECIAL: BREAKFAST BOWL
|$14.00
2 FRIED LOCAL EGGS, FARRO & LENTILS, ROASTED LOCAL ORGANIC BUTTERNUT SQUASH, TOTS, CRUSHED AVOCADO, NIGHTSHADE RELISH, YELLOW SRIRACHA DRIZZLE, PICKLED ONIONS, FRESH HERBS
|FRENCH TOAST
|$11.00
BRIOCHE, SEASONAL COMPOTE, MAPLE SYRUP
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$14.00
RUSTIC BEET HUMMUS, AVOCADO, SEASONAL PICKLES, FARM BREAD
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Wild Wood Pizza
1600 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Out Pizza'd
This is fork and knife type pizza with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, & mushrooms, house blend cheese and classic red sauce. Some may have called it the supreme, but we think we've Out Pizza'd!
|Carni Mundo
All that meaty goodness with pepperoni, local sausage, proscuitto, house blend cheese and pepperoni sauce.
|Todo Funghi
Alll the mushrooms. Shitake, Maitake, Oysters, Buttons, Trumpets and chopped and roasted then tossed in porcini powder spread across herb cream sauce with gouda and house blend cheese.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Shoe's Cup and Cork
17 N. King St, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Served on brioche with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing.
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with bacon, avocado, red onion, egg, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes (GF)
|Roasted Chicken Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, brie, honey mustard & apricot preserves on brioche. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing
Paulie's Italian
7 S King St., Leesburg
|Popular items
|Fried Mozzarella
|$5.00
Marinara sauce / shaved parmesan cheese
|Rigatoni Alfredo
|$9.99
Fresh rigatoni pasta combined with a rich, garlic & Parmesan cream sauce
|Three Cheese Stuffed Manicotti
|$11.00
Manicotti pasta stuffed with Parmesan, ricotta and
mozzarella cheeses smothered in marinara sauce
DC Wings
101 S. King St., Leesburg
|Popular items
|Dry Spiced
|$15.00
Choose from our flavorful house made dry seasoning blends to have your wings tossed in.
|Saucy
|$15.00
House made sauces to enjoy on your wings.
|Fries
|$5.00
Lettuce Be Loco
208 Church Street Southeast, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Caesar Don't Kale My Vibe
|$13.95
Blackened Spice Chicken, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Baby Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Julienned Sundried Tomatoes, Croutons or Gluten Free Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
|Falafel Bowl
|$12.50
Brown Long Grain Rice, Falafel Balls, Lentils, Tzatziki Sauce, Hummus, Roasted Broccoli, Arugula, Feta Crumbles, Olive Medley, Capers, Lemon Tahini Dressing
|Lentil
|$6.00
Gluten Free and Vegan Italian Lentil Soup
Black Hoof Brewing Co.
11 S King Street, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Cold Trail Schwarzbier fill
|Full Quiver Märzen fill
James Dairy Bar
1600 Village Market Blvd SE, Leesburg
|Popular items
|John Deer Tractor
|$12.00
|Adult Cone
|$9.00
ResQ BBQ
528B E Market St, Leesburg
Buffalo Wing Factory - Leesburg
19201 Compass Creek Pkwy SE, Leesburg
Rebellion - Leesburg
1 N King St, Leesburg