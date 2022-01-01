Leesburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Leesburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Leesburg

Top restaurants in Leesburg, Virginia

Leesburg was named for the Lee family, ancestors of Robert E. Lee. This city is known for its well-preserved history, incredible outdoor spaces, and a wide selection of restaurants to choose from. Visit the Downtown area off Market Street and you’ll find many different cuisines to enjoy whether you need a quick breakfast or dinner with the family. Order all your favorites for dine-in, takeout, or delivery in Leesburg.

Choose from delicious options like steak, New American cuisine, fresh seafood, oysters, and gourmet burgers. If you’re craving something more casual, choose from pizza, sandwiches, quick-service restaurants, and local pubs. There are tasty restaurants for every occasion. Treat your co-worker’s classic Virginian fare or spend your next celebration at one of the many upscale eateries in town.

If you’re looking for a great weekend activity, book a tasting at a local craft brewery. You and your friends can enjoy flights of local beer made right in Leesburg. If wine is more your speed, visit a bistro, bar, or grill for a glass or two of Virginia wine. Whether you choose cocktails, beer, or wine, there are plenty of options for an adventure in the city. Start planning your next meal and search for your favorites today!

Leesburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Scroll right

Must-try Leesburg restaurants

Buford's Biscuits image

 

Buford's Biscuits

15 Loudoun Street Southeast, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hush Puppies$6.00
Hush puppies with molasses butter.
Buford's Biscuit$13.50
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, local collard greens and whole grain mustard veloute.
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich$10.50
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich. Ours is on the left.. theirs is on the right!
More about Buford's Biscuits
Bender's Bagels image

 

Bender's Bagels

10 S King Street, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain$1.50
Everything$1.95
Sesame$1.95
More about Bender's Bagels
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

541 East Market st, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grandma's Potato Salad Quart$5.59
Serves 5-6.
Banana Pudding$6.99
Rich vanilla pudding with bananas slices and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Big Ol' Bucket$20.21
12 Ribs, French Fries, 1 Side, and cornbread.
*PigPen Members! To get your FREE iced tea, be sure to add a sweet or unsweetened tea to your order, and enter your members only PROMO code when prompted at checkout.

*Texas locations offer sweet biscuits.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Bandit Taco Leesburg image

 

Bandit Taco Leesburg

1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
Veggie Taco$3.75
Rice, beans, cheese, corn and peppers (red and green peppers) mix.
Crispy Shrimp Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco Leesburg
Red Bar Sushi & Thai image

 

Red Bar Sushi & Thai

525 E Market St Suite F, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Drunken$16.00
This Dish is Naturally Spicy. Wide Rice Noodles prepared with Sweet Onions, Bell Peppers, Mixed Veggies, Thai Chilis, & Thai Basil
Veggie Spring Rolls$10.00
4 Fried Spring Rolls filled with Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Vermicelli, & Taro. Served with Sweet Tamarind Sauce
Rainbow Roll$17.00
Real Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Topped with Three kinds of Fish
More about Red Bar Sushi & Thai
The Conche image

 

The Conche

1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Campanelle Pasta$26.00
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
Salmon$36.00
Sixty-South Antarctic Salmon, Beurre Rouge, Brown Butter Caper Spinach, Honey Glazed Peewee Potatoes, Herb Marinated Tomato
Manjari$14.00
Single Origin 64% Madagascar Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Creme Brûlée, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Brownie
More about The Conche
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi

110 South Street, Leesburg

Avg 4 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice$11.00
Wonton Soup$3.50
Hot and Sour$3.50
More about Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
Maverick Cafe image

 

Maverick Cafe

32c Catoctin Cir SE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich, Meat Lovers - GF$5.99
Latte
Chai Tea Latte$3.99
More about Maverick Cafe
Delirium Cafe image

 

Delirium Cafe

101 S King Street, Leeburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$8.99
mixed greens, balsamic onions, confit tomato, goat
Bacon Gouda Burger$16.00
thick sliced gouda, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli. Served with frites.
Classic Parmesan & Truffle$10.00
shaved parm, white truffle
More about Delirium Cafe
The Wine Kitchen Leesburg image

 

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg

7 South King St, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Goat Cheese Fritters (Fall)$6.50
goat cheese fritters / cherry tomato marmalade
Mixed Greens Salad$7.00
shaved vegetables / pickled shallots / sherry vinaigrette
WK House Red (medium, bright - easy drinking)$10.00
Merlot Blend, 2018
Spain
More about The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
Cowbell Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CAKES

Cowbell Kitchen

26 North King Street, Leesburg

Avg 4.7 (134 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SPECIAL: BREAKFAST BOWL$14.00
2 FRIED LOCAL EGGS, FARRO & LENTILS, ROASTED LOCAL ORGANIC BUTTERNUT SQUASH, TOTS, CRUSHED AVOCADO, NIGHTSHADE RELISH, YELLOW SRIRACHA DRIZZLE, PICKLED ONIONS, FRESH HERBS
FRENCH TOAST$11.00
BRIOCHE, SEASONAL COMPOTE, MAPLE SYRUP
AVOCADO TOAST$14.00
RUSTIC BEET HUMMUS, AVOCADO, SEASONAL PICKLES, FARM BREAD
More about Cowbell Kitchen
Wild Wood Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Wild Wood Pizza

1600 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

Avg 4.5 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Out Pizza'd
This is fork and knife type pizza with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, & mushrooms, house blend cheese and classic red sauce. Some may have called it the supreme, but we think we've Out Pizza'd!
Carni Mundo
All that meaty goodness with pepperoni, local sausage, proscuitto, house blend cheese and pepperoni sauce.
Todo Funghi
Alll the mushrooms. Shitake, Maitake, Oysters, Buttons, Trumpets and chopped and roasted then tossed in porcini powder spread across herb cream sauce with gouda and house blend cheese.
More about Wild Wood Pizza
Shoe's Cup and Cork image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Shoe's Cup and Cork

17 N. King St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (2308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$15.00
Served on brioche with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing.
Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with bacon, avocado, red onion, egg, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes (GF)
Roasted Chicken Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, brie, honey mustard & apricot preserves on brioche. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing
More about Shoe's Cup and Cork
Paulie's Italian image

 

Paulie's Italian

7 S King St., Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella$5.00
Marinara sauce / shaved parmesan cheese
Rigatoni Alfredo$9.99
Fresh rigatoni pasta combined with a rich, garlic & Parmesan cream sauce
Three Cheese Stuffed Manicotti$11.00
Manicotti pasta stuffed with Parmesan, ricotta and
mozzarella cheeses smothered in marinara sauce
More about Paulie's Italian
DC Wings image

 

DC Wings

101 S. King St., Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Dry Spiced$15.00
Choose from our flavorful house made dry seasoning blends to have your wings tossed in.
Saucy$15.00
House made sauces to enjoy on your wings.
Fries$5.00
More about DC Wings
Lettuce Be Loco image

 

Lettuce Be Loco

208 Church Street Southeast, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Don't Kale My Vibe$13.95
Blackened Spice Chicken, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Baby Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Julienned Sundried Tomatoes, Croutons or Gluten Free Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
Falafel Bowl$12.50
Brown Long Grain Rice, Falafel Balls, Lentils, Tzatziki Sauce, Hummus, Roasted Broccoli, Arugula, Feta Crumbles, Olive Medley, Capers, Lemon Tahini Dressing
Lentil$6.00
Gluten Free and Vegan Italian Lentil Soup
More about Lettuce Be Loco
Black Hoof Brewing Co. image

 

Black Hoof Brewing Co.

11 S King Street, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Trail Schwarzbier fill
Full Quiver Märzen fill
More about Black Hoof Brewing Co.
James Dairy Bar image

 

James Dairy Bar

1600 Village Market Blvd SE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
John Deer Tractor$12.00
Adult Cone$9.00
More about James Dairy Bar
Vino Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Vino Bistro

1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100, Leesburg

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Vino Bistro
Pollo Inti II - Leesburg image

 

Pollo Inti II - Leesburg

544 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pollo Inti II - Leesburg
ResQ BBQ image

 

ResQ BBQ

528B E Market St, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about ResQ BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Leesburg

19201 Compass Creek Pkwy SE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Leesburg
Restaurant banner

 

Rebellion - Leesburg

1 N King St, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Rebellion - Leesburg

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Leesburg

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Rigatoni

Chai Lattes

Caesar Salad

Fried Rice

Waffles

Map

More near Leesburg to explore

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston