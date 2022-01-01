Leesburg American restaurants you'll love

Go
Leesburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Leesburg

Buford's Biscuits image

 

Buford's Biscuits

15 Loudoun Street Southeast, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hush Puppies$6.00
Hush puppies with molasses butter.
Buford's Biscuit$13.50
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, local collard greens and whole grain mustard veloute.
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich$10.50
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich. Ours is on the left.. theirs is on the right!
More about Buford's Biscuits
Bender's Bagels image

 

Bender's Bagels

10 S King Street, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain$1.50
Everything$1.95
Sesame$1.95
More about Bender's Bagels
The Conche image

 

The Conche

1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Calamari$12.00
Fresno Pepper Aioli, Pickled Radish
Manjari$14.00
Single Origin 64% Madagascar Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Creme Brûlée, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Brownie
Campanelle Pasta$26.00
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
More about The Conche
The Wine Kitchen Leesburg image

 

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg

7 South King St, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Red Wine Infused Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
pork and beef bolognese / pancetta / Parmigiano Bonati
Goat Cheese Fritters (Fall)$6.50
goat cheese fritters / cherry tomato marmalade
Mixed Greens Salad$7.00
shaved vegetables / pickled shallots / sherry vinaigrette
More about The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
Shoe's Cup and Cork image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Shoe's Cup and Cork

17 N. King St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (2308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$15.00
Served on brioche with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing.
Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with bacon, avocado, red onion, egg, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes (GF)
Roasted Chicken Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, brie, honey mustard & apricot preserves on brioche. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing
More about Shoe's Cup and Cork
Paulie's Italian image

 

Paulie's Italian

7 S King St., Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.00
Crisp romaine / creamy Caesar dressing
crunchy croutons / Parmesan cheese
(Dressing served on the side)
Rigatoni Salsiccia$14.99
Rigatoni pasta tossed with marinara sauce and crumbled fennel sausage
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$18.99
Fresh spaghetti tossed with a a spiced marinara sauce and sautéed shrimp
More about Paulie's Italian

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Leesburg

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Rigatoni

Chai Lattes

Caesar Salad

Fried Rice

Waffles

Map

More near Leesburg to explore

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston