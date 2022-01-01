Leesburg bars & lounges you'll love

Bender's Bagels image

 

Bender's Bagels

10 S King Street, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain$1.50
Everything$1.95
Sesame$1.95
More about Bender's Bagels
The Conche image

 

The Conche

1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Calamari$12.00
Fresno Pepper Aioli, Pickled Radish
Manjari$14.00
Single Origin 64% Madagascar Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Creme Brûlée, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Brownie
Campanelle Pasta$26.00
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
More about The Conche
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi

110 South Street, Leesburg

Avg 4 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice$11.00
Wonton Soup$3.50
Hot and Sour$3.50
More about Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
Delirium Cafe image

 

Delirium Cafe

101 S King Street, Leeburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$8.99
mixed greens, balsamic onions, confit tomato, goat
Bacon Gouda Burger$16.00
thick sliced gouda, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli. Served with frites.
Classic Parmesan & Truffle$10.00
shaved parm, white truffle
More about Delirium Cafe
The Wine Kitchen Leesburg image

 

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg

7 South King St, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Red Wine Infused Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
pork and beef bolognese / pancetta / Parmigiano Bonati
Goat Cheese Fritters (Fall)$6.50
goat cheese fritters / cherry tomato marmalade
Mixed Greens Salad$7.00
shaved vegetables / pickled shallots / sherry vinaigrette
More about The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
Shoe's Cup and Cork image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Shoe's Cup and Cork

17 N. King St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (2308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$15.00
Served on brioche with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing.
Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with bacon, avocado, red onion, egg, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes (GF)
Roasted Chicken Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, brie, honey mustard & apricot preserves on brioche. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing
More about Shoe's Cup and Cork
Paulie's Italian image

 

Paulie's Italian

7 S King St., Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.00
Crisp romaine / creamy Caesar dressing
crunchy croutons / Parmesan cheese
(Dressing served on the side)
Rigatoni Salsiccia$14.99
Rigatoni pasta tossed with marinara sauce and crumbled fennel sausage
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$18.99
Fresh spaghetti tossed with a a spiced marinara sauce and sautéed shrimp
More about Paulie's Italian
DC Wings image

 

DC Wings

101 S. King St., Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Dry Spiced$15.00
Choose from our flavorful house made dry seasoning blends to have your wings tossed in.
Saucy$15.00
House made sauces to enjoy on your wings.
Fries$5.00
More about DC Wings
Vino Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Vino Bistro

1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100, Leesburg

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Vino Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Leesburg

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Rigatoni

Chai Lattes

Caesar Salad

Fried Rice

Waffles

