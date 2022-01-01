Leesburg bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Leesburg
More about Bender's Bagels
Bender's Bagels
10 S King Street, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Plain
|$1.50
|Everything
|$1.95
|Sesame
|$1.95
More about The Conche
The Conche
1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$12.00
Fresno Pepper Aioli, Pickled Radish
|Manjari
|$14.00
Single Origin 64% Madagascar Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Creme Brûlée, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Brownie
|Campanelle Pasta
|$26.00
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
More about Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
110 South Street, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Wonton Soup
|$3.50
|Hot and Sour
|$3.50
More about Delirium Cafe
Delirium Cafe
101 S King Street, Leeburg
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.99
mixed greens, balsamic onions, confit tomato, goat
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$16.00
thick sliced gouda, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli. Served with frites.
|Classic Parmesan & Truffle
|$10.00
shaved parm, white truffle
More about The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
7 South King St, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Red Wine Infused Rigatoni Bolognese
|$24.00
pork and beef bolognese / pancetta / Parmigiano Bonati
|Goat Cheese Fritters (Fall)
|$6.50
goat cheese fritters / cherry tomato marmalade
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$7.00
shaved vegetables / pickled shallots / sherry vinaigrette
More about Shoe's Cup and Cork
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Shoe's Cup and Cork
17 N. King St, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Served on brioche with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing.
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with bacon, avocado, red onion, egg, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes (GF)
|Roasted Chicken Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, brie, honey mustard & apricot preserves on brioche. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing
More about Paulie's Italian
Paulie's Italian
7 S King St., Leesburg
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Crisp romaine / creamy Caesar dressing
crunchy croutons / Parmesan cheese
(Dressing served on the side)
|Rigatoni Salsiccia
|$14.99
Rigatoni pasta tossed with marinara sauce and crumbled fennel sausage
|Shrimp Fra Diavolo
|$18.99
Fresh spaghetti tossed with a a spiced marinara sauce and sautéed shrimp
More about DC Wings
DC Wings
101 S. King St., Leesburg
|Popular items
|Dry Spiced
|$15.00
Choose from our flavorful house made dry seasoning blends to have your wings tossed in.
|Saucy
|$15.00
House made sauces to enjoy on your wings.
|Fries
|$5.00