Leesburg breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Leesburg
Buford's Biscuits
15 Loudoun Street Southeast, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$6.00
Hush puppies with molasses butter.
|Buford's Biscuit
|$13.50
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, local collard greens and whole grain mustard veloute.
|Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
|$10.50
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich. Ours is on the left.. theirs is on the right!
The Conche
1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$12.00
Fresno Pepper Aioli, Pickled Radish
|Manjari
|$14.00
Single Origin 64% Madagascar Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Creme Brûlée, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Brownie
|Campanelle Pasta
|$26.00
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CAKES
Cowbell Kitchen
26 North King Street, Leesburg
|Popular items
|SPECIAL: BREAKFAST BOWL
|$14.00
2 FRIED LOCAL EGGS, FARRO & LENTILS, ROASTED LOCAL ORGANIC BUTTERNUT SQUASH, TOTS, CRUSHED AVOCADO, NIGHTSHADE RELISH, YELLOW SRIRACHA DRIZZLE, PICKLED ONIONS, FRESH HERBS
|FRENCH TOAST
|$11.00
BRIOCHE, SEASONAL COMPOTE, MAPLE SYRUP
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$14.00
RUSTIC BEET HUMMUS, AVOCADO, SEASONAL PICKLES, FARM BREAD
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Shoe's Cup and Cork
17 N. King St, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Served on brioche with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing.
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with bacon, avocado, red onion, egg, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes (GF)
|Roasted Chicken Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, brie, honey mustard & apricot preserves on brioche. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing