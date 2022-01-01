Leesburg breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Leesburg

Buford's Biscuits image

 

Buford's Biscuits

15 Loudoun Street Southeast, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hush Puppies$6.00
Hush puppies with molasses butter.
Buford's Biscuit$13.50
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, local collard greens and whole grain mustard veloute.
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich$10.50
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich. Ours is on the left.. theirs is on the right!
More about Buford's Biscuits
The Conche image

 

The Conche

1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Calamari$12.00
Fresno Pepper Aioli, Pickled Radish
Manjari$14.00
Single Origin 64% Madagascar Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Creme Brûlée, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Brownie
Campanelle Pasta$26.00
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
More about The Conche
Cowbell Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CAKES

Cowbell Kitchen

26 North King Street, Leesburg

Avg 4.7 (134 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SPECIAL: BREAKFAST BOWL$14.00
2 FRIED LOCAL EGGS, FARRO & LENTILS, ROASTED LOCAL ORGANIC BUTTERNUT SQUASH, TOTS, CRUSHED AVOCADO, NIGHTSHADE RELISH, YELLOW SRIRACHA DRIZZLE, PICKLED ONIONS, FRESH HERBS
FRENCH TOAST$11.00
BRIOCHE, SEASONAL COMPOTE, MAPLE SYRUP
AVOCADO TOAST$14.00
RUSTIC BEET HUMMUS, AVOCADO, SEASONAL PICKLES, FARM BREAD
More about Cowbell Kitchen
Shoe's Cup and Cork image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Shoe's Cup and Cork

17 N. King St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (2308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$15.00
Served on brioche with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing.
Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with bacon, avocado, red onion, egg, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes (GF)
Roasted Chicken Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, brie, honey mustard & apricot preserves on brioche. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing
More about Shoe's Cup and Cork

Map

Map

