Leesburg Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg image

 

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg

7 South King St, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Red Wine Infused Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
pork and beef bolognese / pancetta / Parmigiano Bonati
Goat Cheese Fritters (Fall)$6.50
goat cheese fritters / cherry tomato marmalade
Mixed Greens Salad$7.00
shaved vegetables / pickled shallots / sherry vinaigrette
More about The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
Wild Wood Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Wild Wood Pizza

1600 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

Avg 4.5 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Out Pizza'd
This is fork and knife type pizza with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, & mushrooms, house blend cheese and classic red sauce. Some may have called it the supreme, but we think we've Out Pizza'd!
Carni Mundo
All that meaty goodness with pepperoni, local sausage, proscuitto, house blend cheese and pepperoni sauce.
Todo Funghi
Alll the mushrooms. Shitake, Maitake, Oysters, Buttons, Trumpets and chopped and roasted then tossed in porcini powder spread across herb cream sauce with gouda and house blend cheese.
More about Wild Wood Pizza
Paulie's Italian image

 

Paulie's Italian

7 S King St., Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.00
Crisp romaine / creamy Caesar dressing
crunchy croutons / Parmesan cheese
(Dressing served on the side)
Rigatoni Salsiccia$14.99
Rigatoni pasta tossed with marinara sauce and crumbled fennel sausage
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$18.99
Fresh spaghetti tossed with a a spiced marinara sauce and sautéed shrimp
More about Paulie's Italian
James Dairy Bar image

 

James Dairy Bar

1600 Village Market Blvd SE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
John Deer Tractor$12.00
Adult Cone$9.00
More about James Dairy Bar

