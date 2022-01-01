Leesburg Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
7 South King St, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Red Wine Infused Rigatoni Bolognese
|$24.00
pork and beef bolognese / pancetta / Parmigiano Bonati
|Goat Cheese Fritters (Fall)
|$6.50
goat cheese fritters / cherry tomato marmalade
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$7.00
shaved vegetables / pickled shallots / sherry vinaigrette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Wild Wood Pizza
1600 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg
|Popular items
|Out Pizza'd
This is fork and knife type pizza with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, & mushrooms, house blend cheese and classic red sauce. Some may have called it the supreme, but we think we've Out Pizza'd!
|Carni Mundo
All that meaty goodness with pepperoni, local sausage, proscuitto, house blend cheese and pepperoni sauce.
|Todo Funghi
Alll the mushrooms. Shitake, Maitake, Oysters, Buttons, Trumpets and chopped and roasted then tossed in porcini powder spread across herb cream sauce with gouda and house blend cheese.
Paulie's Italian
7 S King St., Leesburg
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Crisp romaine / creamy Caesar dressing
crunchy croutons / Parmesan cheese
(Dressing served on the side)
|Rigatoni Salsiccia
|$14.99
Rigatoni pasta tossed with marinara sauce and crumbled fennel sausage
|Shrimp Fra Diavolo
|$18.99
Fresh spaghetti tossed with a a spiced marinara sauce and sautéed shrimp