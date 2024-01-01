Al pastor tacos in Leesburg
Casa De Avila Tacos
1602 Village Market Blvd STE 115, Leesburg
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Marinated pork with diced pineapple. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortilla)
|Al Pastor Taco Platter
|$13.50
3 marinated pork tacos with diced pineapple tacos served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortillas).