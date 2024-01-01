Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Leesburg

Go
Leesburg restaurants
Toast

Leesburg restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Consumer pic

 

Casa De Avila Tacos

1602 Village Market Blvd STE 115, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Marinated pork with diced pineapple. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortilla)
Al Pastor Taco Platter$13.50
3 marinated pork tacos with diced pineapple tacos served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortillas).
More about Casa De Avila Tacos
Al Pastor Taco image

 

Bandit Taco Leesburg

1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$4.60
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco Leesburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg

Tacos

Crab Salad

Scallops

Chili

Avocado Toast

Crispy Chicken

Croissants

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Leesburg to explore

Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (43 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4 (29 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston