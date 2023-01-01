Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve arugula salad

The Conche image

 

The Conche

1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula and Manchego Salad$15.00
More about The Conche
Shoe's Cup and Cork image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Shoe's Cup and Cork - Downtown Leesburg

17 N. King St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (2308 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Squash & Arugula Salad$13.00
Arugula tossed with roasted butternut squash, house dressing and parmesan.
More about Shoe's Cup and Cork - Downtown Leesburg

