Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Leesburg

Go
Leesburg restaurants
Toast

Leesburg restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Item pic

 

Red Bar Sushi & Thai

525 E Market St Suite F, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Avocado Roll$9.00
Avocado roll$7.00
Unagi Avocado roll$10.00
More about Red Bar Sushi & Thai
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi

110 South Street, Leesburg

Avg 4 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Roll$7.00
More about Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg

Pretzels

Risotto

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Sweet Potato Fries

Hummus

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Leesburg to explore

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston