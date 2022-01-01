Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Leesburg
/
Leesburg
/
Bread Pudding
Leesburg restaurants that serve bread pudding
FRENCH FRIES
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100, Leesburg
Avg 4.6
(407 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$10.00
More about Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
Bender's Bagels
10 S King Street, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Whiskey Bread Pudding
$5.00
More about Bender's Bagels
Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg
Caesar Salad
Curry
Wonton Soup
Chicken Sandwiches
Edamame
Chai Lattes
Pudding
Hummus
More near Leesburg to explore
Ashburn
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Sterling
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 3.8
(14 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Middleburg
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Purcellville
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(663 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(242 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston