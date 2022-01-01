Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve brisket

Texas Brisket Sandwich image

 

Red Hot & Blue

541 East Market st, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas Brisket Sandwich$11.59
Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Texas Brisket 1 lb$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Wild Wood Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Wild Wood Pizza

1600 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

Avg 4.5 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
12hr braised brisket, provolone, fontina, caramelized onions, banana peppers, and pickled jalapenos on house-made focaccia
More about Wild Wood Pizza

