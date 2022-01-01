Cheeseburgers in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Delirium Cafe
101 S King Street, Leeburg
|1/4 Cheeseburger
|$9.00
1/4 lb angus beef cooked to temperature, topped with cheddar cheese and our homemade brioche bun lightly toasted.
The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
7 South King St, Leesburg
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$6.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Shoe's Cup and Cork
17 N. King St, Leesburg
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Served on brioche with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed in our house dressing.
BGR
20940 B Frederick Rd., Germantown
|#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
|#Cheeseburger
|$7.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese