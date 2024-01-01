Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Mancha Cocina Mexicana

200 Fort Evans Road Northeast, Leesburg

Chicken Fajita$20.00
Bandit Taco Leesburg

1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg

Chicken Fajitas (For 4)$40.00
2 Pounds of Adobo Chicken mixed with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice and 8 flour tortillas
Mix Fajitas (Chicken And Steak For 4)$47.00
1 pound of Adobo Chicken and 1 Pound of Skirt Steak mixed with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans 1 large side white Rice and 8 flour tortillas 5"
6 Flour Tortillas (6 Inches)
Fajitas Chicken (For 2)$22.00
Rice, beans, adobo chicken with peppers and onions, flour tortillas.
