Chicken fajitas in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Mancha Cocina Mexicana
Mancha Cocina Mexicana
200 Fort Evans Road Northeast, Leesburg
|Chicken Fajita
|$20.00
More about Bandit Taco Leesburg
Bandit Taco Leesburg
1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg
|Chicken Fajitas (For 4)
|$40.00
2 Pounds of Adobo Chicken mixed with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice and 8 flour tortillas
|Mix Fajitas (Chicken And Steak For 4)
|$47.00
1 pound of Adobo Chicken and 1 Pound of Skirt Steak mixed with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans 1 large side white Rice and 8 flour tortillas 5"
6 Flour Tortillas (6 Inches)
|Fajitas Chicken (For 2)
|$22.00
Rice, beans, adobo chicken with peppers and onions, flour tortillas.