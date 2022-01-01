Chicken salad in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve chicken salad
Red Hot & Blue
541 East Market st, Leesburg
|Chicken Crispers Salad
|$10.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions, and tortilla strips over seasonal greens.
DC Wings
101 S. King St., Leesburg
|Caroline's Chicken Salad on greens
|$14.00
Chef Curtis' grandmother made the best chicken salad and would serve it almost every way possible from a sandwich, to a cold pasta salad to a refreshing warm weather cold salad over chopped lettuce. In this presentation, we serve it with red grapes, red onion, celery, lemon zest, & a light aioli.
Shoe's Cup and Cork
17 N. King St, Leesburg
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$13.00
Cherry tomatoes & romaine tossed in
our house dressing topped with
chicken salad & almonds (GF)
