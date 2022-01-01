Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

541 East Market st, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Crispers Salad$10.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions, and tortilla strips over seasonal greens.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Consumer pic

 

DC Wings

101 S. King St., Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caroline's Chicken Salad on greens$14.00
Chef Curtis' grandmother made the best chicken salad and would serve it almost every way possible from a sandwich, to a cold pasta salad to a refreshing warm weather cold salad over chopped lettuce. In this presentation, we serve it with red grapes, red onion, celery, lemon zest, & a light aioli.
More about DC Wings
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Shoe's Cup and Cork

17 N. King St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (2308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Salad$13.00
Cherry tomatoes & romaine tossed in
our house dressing topped with
chicken salad & almonds (GF)
Chicken Salad Salad$13.00
Cherry tomatoes & romaine tossed in
our house dressing topped with
chicken salad & almonds (GF)
More about Shoe's Cup and Cork

