Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Leesburg

Go
Leesburg restaurants
Toast

Leesburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich image

 

Buford's Biscuits

15 Loudoun Street Southeast, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich$10.50
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich. Ours is on the left.. theirs is on the right!
More about Buford's Biscuits
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

541 East Market st, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.29
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
4.99 Pulled Chicken Sandwich Special$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.
More about Red Hot & Blue
ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CAKES

Cowbell Kitchen

26 North King Street, Leesburg

Avg 4.7 (134 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
ROASTED CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, PROVOLONE, HOAGIE ROLL
HALF ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.00
More about Cowbell Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Shoe's Cup and Cork

17 N. King St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (2308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Roasted chicken, avocado, arugula, tomatoes, ranch, bacon & red onion, served on sourdough. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens tossed
in our house dressing
More about Shoe's Cup and Cork

Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg

Grits

Chili

Miso Soup

Chicken Salad

Rigatoni

Spaghetti

Veggie Burgers

Short Ribs

Map

More near Leesburg to explore

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston