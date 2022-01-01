Chicken sandwiches in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Buford's Biscuits
Buford's Biscuits
15 Loudoun Street Southeast, Leesburg
|Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
|$10.50
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich. Ours is on the left.. theirs is on the right!
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
541 East Market st, Leesburg
|Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.29
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
|4.99 Pulled Chicken Sandwich Special
|$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.
More about Cowbell Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CAKES
Cowbell Kitchen
26 North King Street, Leesburg
|ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
ROASTED CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, PROVOLONE, HOAGIE ROLL
|HALF ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$7.00