Chicken soup in
Leesburg
/
Leesburg
/
Chicken Soup
Leesburg restaurants that serve chicken soup
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
110 South Street, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Chicken Corn Soup
$4.50
More about Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
Deli South
38 D Catoctin Cir SE, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.99
More about Deli South
