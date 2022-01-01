Chili in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve chili
Red Hot & Blue
541 East Market st, Leesburg
|Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
|Brisket Chili Bowl
Red Bar Sushi & Thai
525 E Market St Suite F, Leesburg
|Shrimp Chili Bun
|$6.90
Fried shrimp with garlic chili sauce, lettuce and scallions in a Chinese bun.