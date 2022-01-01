Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Leesburg
/
Leesburg
/
Chocolate Cake
Leesburg restaurants that serve chocolate cake
The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
7 South King St, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$9.00
with raspberry sorbet
More about The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CAKES
Cowbell Kitchen
26 North King Street, Leesburg
Avg 4.7
(134 reviews)
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$16.00
4” SERVES 4
More about Cowbell Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg
Eel
Cheesecake
California Rolls
Mac And Cheese
Tiramisu
Cake
Mussels
Hummus
More near Leesburg to explore
Ashburn
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Sterling
Avg 4.7
(24 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 3.8
(13 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Middleburg
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Purcellville
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(650 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(234 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(348 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(239 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston