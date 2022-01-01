Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve chocolate cake

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg image

 

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg

7 South King St, Leesburg

Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
with raspberry sorbet
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CAKES

Cowbell Kitchen

26 North King Street, Leesburg

Avg 4.7 (134 reviews)
CHOCOLATE CAKE$16.00
4” SERVES 4
