Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate croissants in
Leesburg
/
Leesburg
/
Chocolate Croissants
Leesburg restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
BKD Bagels - Fort Evans
500 Fort Evans Rd NE Unit 1A, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
More about BKD Bagels - Fort Evans
Goosecup - 216 S King St
216 S King St, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$5.50
More about Goosecup - 216 S King St
Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg
Nachos
Spaghetti
Fish Tacos
Fajitas
Croissants
Hash Browns
Cappuccino
Avocado Toast
More near Leesburg to explore
Ashburn
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Sterling
Avg 4.7
(44 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4
(30 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Purcellville
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Middleburg
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston