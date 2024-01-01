Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Leesburg

565 Compass Point Plaza SE #100, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD$10.50
AVOCADO, CORN, PEPPER JACK, TOMATO, SOURDOUGH CROUTONS, BACON WITH CREAMY GARLIC DRESSING
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Leesburg
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Shoe's Cup and Cork - Downtown Leesburg

17 N. King St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (2308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shoe's Chopped Salad$13.00
Chopped iceberg lettuce, sun dried tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheddar, red onions, grapes & french fried onions. Tossed in our homemade house dressing. (V)
More about Shoe's Cup and Cork - Downtown Leesburg

