Chopped salad in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Leesburg
Buffalo Wing Factory - Leesburg
565 Compass Point Plaza SE #100, Leesburg
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$10.50
AVOCADO, CORN, PEPPER JACK, TOMATO, SOURDOUGH CROUTONS, BACON WITH CREAMY GARLIC DRESSING
More about Shoe's Cup and Cork - Downtown Leesburg
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Shoe's Cup and Cork - Downtown Leesburg
17 N. King St, Leesburg
|Shoe's Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Chopped iceberg lettuce, sun dried tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheddar, red onions, grapes & french fried onions. Tossed in our homemade house dressing. (V)