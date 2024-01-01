Enchiladas in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve enchiladas
Mancha Cocina Mexicana
200 Fort Evans Road Northeast, Leesburg
|Enchiladas Chipotle
|$17.00
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Leesburg - Leesburg
5 Fort Evans Rd. NE, Leesburg
|Enchilada Dinner
|$13.55
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/a filling choice smothered in chile & cheese. Served w/ Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$13.90
“New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas topped with two eggs, crowned with shredded lettuce, onions, and RED CHILE. Served with refried beans and two hot flour tortillas
|Enchilada NM Style A La Carte
|$9.80
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico Chile sauce w/Cheese. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.