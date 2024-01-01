Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Leesburg

Go
Leesburg restaurants
Toast

Leesburg restaurants that serve enchiladas

Main pic

 

Mancha Cocina Mexicana

200 Fort Evans Road Northeast, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas Chipotle$17.00
More about Mancha Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Leesburg - Leesburg

5 Fort Evans Rd. NE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Dinner$13.55
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/a filling choice smothered in chile & cheese. Served w/ Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
Enchiladas Rancheras$13.90
“New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas topped with two eggs, crowned with shredded lettuce, onions, and RED CHILE. Served with refried beans and two hot flour tortillas
Enchilada NM Style A La Carte$9.80
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico Chile sauce w/Cheese. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style.
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Leesburg - Leesburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg

Chicken Satay

Cookies

Chili

Crispy Chicken

Sundaes

Chicken Salad

Tortas

Lobsters

Map

More near Leesburg to explore

Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (43 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4 (29 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston