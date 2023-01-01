Fajitas in Leesburg
Bandit Taco Leesburg
1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg
|Chicken Fajitas
|$39.00
2 Pounds of Adobo Chicken mixed with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
|Steak Fajitas
|$49.00
2 Pounds of Skirt Steak mix with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
|6 Medium Flour Tortillas (De Fajitas)
|$3.00