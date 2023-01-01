Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Bandit Taco Leesburg

1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$39.00
2 Pounds of Adobo Chicken mixed with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
Steak Fajitas$49.00
2 Pounds of Skirt Steak mix with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
6 Medium Flour Tortillas (De Fajitas)$3.00
More about Bandit Taco Leesburg
Pollo Inti II - Leesburg image

 

Pollo Inti II - Leesburg

544 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita De Pollo$16.99
More about Pollo Inti II - Leesburg

