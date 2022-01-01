Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish and chips in
Leesburg
/
Leesburg
/
Fish And Chips
Leesburg restaurants that serve fish and chips
FRENCH FRIES
Vino Bistro
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100, Leesburg
Avg 4.6
(407 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$18.00
More about Vino Bistro
Delirium Cafe
101 S King Street, Leeburg
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$18.99
Beer battered cod, fries, lemon, house made tartar sauce.
More about Delirium Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Leesburg
Crab Rolls
Veggie Rolls
French Fries
Steak Frites
Spaghetti
Mussels
Chicken Satay
Scallops
More near Leesburg to explore
Ashburn
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Sterling
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 3.8
(13 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Middleburg
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Purcellville
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston