Fried zucchini in
Leesburg
/
Leesburg
/
Fried Zucchini
Leesburg restaurants that serve fried zucchini
Pupatella - Leesburg
350 E Market St, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Zucchini Fries
$6.75
Fresh fried zucchini strips, served with marinara sauce. Eight strips per order.
More about Pupatella - Leesburg
Lightfoot Restaurant
11 North King Street, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Zucchini Fries & Feta Dip
$9.00
More about Lightfoot Restaurant
