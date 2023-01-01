Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prosciutto in
Leesburg
/
Leesburg
/
Prosciutto
Leesburg restaurants that serve prosciutto
The Conche
1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Asparagus and Prosciutto
$14.00
More about The Conche
Pupatella - Leesburg
350 E Market St, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Prosciutto Arugula
$17.50
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), baby arugula, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan with tomato sauce
More about Pupatella - Leesburg
