Pulled pork sandwiches in Leesburg

Go
Leesburg restaurants
Toast

Leesburg restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich image

 

Red Hot & Blue

541 East Market st, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
4.99 Pulled Pork Sandwich Special$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.
Delirium Cafe image

 

Delirium Cafe

101 S King Street, Leeburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Pulled Pork on Brioche with Harissa BBQ Sauce. Comes with fries
