Rigatoni in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
7 South King St, Leesburg
|Red Wine Infused Rigatoni Bolognese
|$24.00
pork and beef bolognese / pancetta / Parmigiano Bonati
More about Paulie's Italian
Paulie's Italian
7 S King St., Leesburg
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$9.99
Rigatoni pasta tossed in a light tomato, vodka-cream sauce
|Rigatoni Alfredo
|$9.99
Fresh rigatoni pasta combined with a rich, garlic & Parmesan cream sauce
|Rigatoni Salsiccia
|$14.99
Rigatoni pasta tossed with marinara sauce and crumbled fennel sausage