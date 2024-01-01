Taquitos in Leesburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Casa De Avila Tacos

1602 Village Market Blvd STE 115, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taquitos$8.00
Shredded chicken rolled into a corn tortilla and fried to give a crunchy and delicious taste. Topped with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish, and a side of salsa.
Mashed Potato Taquitos$8.00
Mashed potatoes rolled into a corn tortilla and fried to give a crunchy and delicious taste. Topped with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish, and a side of salsa.
Mashed Potato Taquito Platter$13.50
Mashed potato rolled into a corn tortilla and fried to give a crunchy and delicious taste. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, and radish. 4 taquitos per order.
More about Casa De Avila Tacos
Item pic

 

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Leesburg - Leesburg

5 Fort Evans Rd. NE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco & Taquito Dinner$16.00
2 meat tacos & 2 meat or chicken taquitos served with guacamole or chile con queso
Taquitos$11.65
3 Chicken or Shredded Beef Taquitos with your choice of Guacamole, Sour Cream, or Chile Con Queso
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Leesburg - Leesburg

