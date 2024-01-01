Taquitos in Leesburg
Casa De Avila Tacos
1602 Village Market Blvd STE 115, Leesburg
|Chicken Taquitos
|$8.00
Shredded chicken rolled into a corn tortilla and fried to give a crunchy and delicious taste. Topped with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish, and a side of salsa.
|Mashed Potato Taquitos
|$8.00
Mashed potatoes rolled into a corn tortilla and fried to give a crunchy and delicious taste. Topped with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish, and a side of salsa.
|Mashed Potato Taquito Platter
|$13.50
Mashed potato rolled into a corn tortilla and fried to give a crunchy and delicious taste. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, and radish. 4 taquitos per order.
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Leesburg - Leesburg
5 Fort Evans Rd. NE, Leesburg
|Taco & Taquito Dinner
|$16.00
2 meat tacos & 2 meat or chicken taquitos served with guacamole or chile con queso
|Taquitos
|$11.65
3 Chicken or Shredded Beef Taquitos with your choice of Guacamole, Sour Cream, or Chile Con Queso