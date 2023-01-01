Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve tarts

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg image

 

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg

7 South King St, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S'mores Tart$11.00
More about The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CAKES

Cowbell Kitchen

26 North King Street, Leesburg

Avg 4.7 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
POP TART$5.50
PEACH FRANGIPANE TART$6.00
BLACKBERRY PEAR FRANGIPANE TART$6.00
More about Cowbell Kitchen

