Tortas in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve tortas
More about Bandit Taco Leesburg
Bandit Taco Leesburg
1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg
|Carnitas TORTA
|$10.00
Mexican Bun, Carnitas (Pork), Butter Spread, Bean spread, Guacamole spread, Mozzarella cheese, and Salsa Roja (Spicy) Comes with side of Pickle and jalapenos
|Chicken TORTA
|$10.00
Mexican Bun, deep fried breaded Chicken Thigh, Butter Spread, Bean spread, Guacamole spread, Lettuce, mozzarella cheese and Poblano sauce (Dairy) Comes with side of Pickle and jalapenos
|Korean Beef TORTA
|$11.00
Mexican Bun, Korean Beef, Butter Spread, Bean spread, Guacamole spread, Mozzarella cheese, Caramelized onions, Green Peppers, and Chipotle Sauce(Dairy), Comes with side of Pickle and jalapenos