Tortas in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants that serve tortas

Bandit Taco Leesburg

1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas TORTA$10.00
Mexican Bun, Carnitas (Pork), Butter Spread, Bean spread, Guacamole spread, Mozzarella cheese, and Salsa Roja (Spicy) Comes with side of Pickle and jalapenos
Chicken TORTA$10.00
Mexican Bun, deep fried breaded Chicken Thigh, Butter Spread, Bean spread, Guacamole spread, Lettuce, mozzarella cheese and Poblano sauce (Dairy) Comes with side of Pickle and jalapenos
Korean Beef TORTA$11.00
Mexican Bun, Korean Beef, Butter Spread, Bean spread, Guacamole spread, Mozzarella cheese, Caramelized onions, Green Peppers, and Chipotle Sauce(Dairy), Comes with side of Pickle and jalapenos
Pollo Inti II - Leesburg

544 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta Tres Leches - Tajada / Tres Leches - Slide$4.99
