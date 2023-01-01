Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve tortellini

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg image

 

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg

7 South King St, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butternut Squash Tortellini$22.00
poached apples, Brussels sprouts leaves, amaretti cookies, parmesan brodo
More about The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
Consumer pic

 

Deli South

38 D Catoctin Cir SE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini salad$3.79
More about Deli South

