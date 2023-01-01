Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortellini in
Leesburg
/
Leesburg
/
Tortellini
Leesburg restaurants that serve tortellini
The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
7 South King St, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Butternut Squash Tortellini
$22.00
poached apples, Brussels sprouts leaves, amaretti cookies, parmesan brodo
More about The Wine Kitchen Leesburg
Deli South
38 D Catoctin Cir SE, Leesburg
No reviews yet
Tortellini salad
$3.79
More about Deli South
