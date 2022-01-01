Go
Toast

Lee's Hoagie House

Come in and enjoy!

246 South 11th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 Piece Wings$10.97
HALF TUNA SALAD$8.97
HALF MEATBALL PARMIGIANA$8.97
HALF SOUTH PHILLY$8.97
HALF TURKEY BREAST$8.97
5 Piece Finger Platter$10.97
Medium Chips$1.59
HALF CHEESESTEAK$9.97
HALF ITALIAN$8.97
French Fries$3.50
See full menu

Location

246 South 11th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poke Burri - Philadelphia

No reviews yet

Delicious Poke and Ramen in Philly

Fuel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support! Hope you can join us again soon!

Little Nonna's

No reviews yet

We are currently offering delivery/take-out and dine-in seating!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston