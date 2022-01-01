Go
Lefkes Estiatorio

Enjoy a taste of Greece as Lefkes Estiatorio presents to you all the flavors of the Mediterranean.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

495 Sylvan Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (889 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

495 Sylvan Ave

Englewood Cliffs NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
