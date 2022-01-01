Go
Left Bank Burger Bar HARBORSIDE image
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Left Bank Burger Bar HARBORSIDE

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

210 hudson st

jersey city, NJ 07311

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Website

Location

210 hudson st, jersey city NJ 07311

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Razza

No reviews yet

Based in Jersey City, we are committed to making and serving the best pizza possible from our wood burning oven.

Bricklane - Jersey City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

South House

No reviews yet

Southern Inspired Comfort Food

Left Bank Burger Bar HARBORSIDE

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston