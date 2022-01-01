Go
Toast

Left Bank - Larkspur

Come in and enjoy!

507 Magnolia Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Bourguignon$32.00
red wine braised boneless short ribs, bacon lardons, baby carrots, button mushrooms, pearl onions, fingerling potatoes
Pain et Beurre$5.00
assorted artisan breads, French butter, Maldon salt
KIK Family Meal$50.00
Nicoise Salade$25.00
seared Ahi, egg, haricots verts, olives
Steak Frites$32.00
skirt steak, pommes frites, choice of Bordelaise, Roquefort butter, or au poivre sauce
French Onion Soup$11.00
Emmenthal
Salade Verte$12.00
butter lettuce, fines herbs, shallots, Dijon vinaigrette
SPARK Family Meal$50.00
Raclette Burger$23.00
Raclette cheese, maple glazed pork belly, red wine braised shallots
Cheddar Cheeseburger$18.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion
See full menu

Location

507 Magnolia Ave

Larkspur CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roma Antica Larkspur

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Equator Coffees Larkspur

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beit Rima | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Beit Rima has drawn crowds for “Arabic comfort food” like muhummara, fattoush, and fresh, hand-kneaded bread. Beit Rima translates to “Rima’s house.” (The chef’s mother’s name is Rima.) Meals here really do feel like a feast prepared by an accomplished home cook. In other words, the food is all comfort. The menu is an ode to Palestinian and Jordanian flavors: Expect simple, satisfying dishes; flatbreads scattered thick with za’atar; fresh, crunchy fattoush; and grilled kebabs.
If you want to try a lot of things, the mezze sampler comes with a bunch of standards like hummus, labneh, falafel, baba ganoush, pickles and muhammara that you’ll want to dip their hand-kneaded bread into on repeat.

Burma Superstar| SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Known for its bustling tables and legendary wait times, the Burma Superstar has become a Bay Area institution. Established in 1992, Burma Superstar introduced the bold flavors of Burma (Myanmar) to the Bay Area and beyond. With influences from neighboring India and China, as well as Thailand and Laos, Burmese food is a unique blend of flavors, and Burma Superstar includes such stand-out dishes as the iconic Tea Leaf Salad, Platha (a buttery layered flatbread), and Mohinga, a rice noodle soup served in a savory fish broth that is arguably Myanmar’s national dish.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston