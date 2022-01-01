Left Coast Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
1251 Puerta Del Sol
Popular Items
Location
1251 Puerta Del Sol
San Clemente CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Our Place An American Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Drift Distillery
Small batch craft spirits (21yrs+) and bbq available for takeout!
Artifex Brewing Company
When the beer is good...
Lost Winds Brewing Company
Thanks for the support!
Our taproom is now open!