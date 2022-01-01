Go
Toast

Left Coast Seafood

Celebrating 20 years of fresh, local seafood!

385 N 41 Bypass

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

385 N 41 Bypass

Venice FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

VFW 8118

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Soda Fountain

No reviews yet

Blast from the past. Old Fashion Ice Cream and Pizzaria. We offer a large selection of Ice Cream, milkshakes, floats, and great food items.

Tikka Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Tikka Indian Cuisine is where your senses come alive with the aroma of fresh Indian spices in the air. Come enjoy and explore the flavors of our Indian food. You will delight in visual creations that entice the eyes and enliven the palette. Our vision is to reflect the authentic dishes of India at Tikka Indian Cuisine, with ambiance, service, and modern presentation. We welcome you to embark on a culinary journey as you enjoy the ultimate dining experience and invite you to experience Tikka Indian Cuisine.

Blu Island Bistro

No reviews yet

A local hot spot where everyone knows your name! Chef/owner and Culinary Institute of America alumunus Alan Laskowski delivers an elevated version of everyday favorites. Comfortable and chic, just a few blocks away from the beautiful Gulf of Mexico, on the Island of Venice. Breakfast All Day/Lunch/Parties/Catering

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston