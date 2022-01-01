Go
Toast

Left Coast Taco

Southern California style taco bar located in the heart of the historic Village of East Aurora.

54 Elm Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CARNE ASADA TACO$5.00
seasoned steak.
BIRRIA$10.00
TWO SLOW BRAISED CHILI BRAISED BEEF TACOS. CRISPY FRIED TORTILLAS, CHEESE, ONION, CILANTRO AND LIME. SERVED WITH CONSOME.
CALIFORNIA BURRITO$10.00
A San Diego staple. A burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, crema, pico de gallo, and fries.
GROUND BEEF TACO$4.00
freshly seasoned with a blend of spices and roasted tomatoes.
ROLLED TACOS$7.50
THREE SHREDDED POLLO ASADO TACOS, ROLLED AND FRIED. TOPPED WITH CHEESE, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, CREMA AND QUESO FRESCO. * *Our guacamole contains dairy.
POLLO ASADO TACO$4.00
Citrus marinated chicken.
BAJA FISH TACO$5.00
Crispy beer battered Cod, shredded cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, crema, chili garlic hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro.
CHIPS & QUESO$5.00
NACHOS$9.00
AWARD WINNING... THAT'S RIGHT, AWARD WINNING! HOUSE FRIED CHIPS, LCT SIGNATURE QUESO, FRESH JALAPENO, PICO DE GALLO, CREMA, QUESO FRESCO AND CILANTRO.
DEATH TACOS$6.00
TWO CRISPY FRIED TACOS, STUFFED WITH CHEESE, CARNITAS AND OUR BLEND OF GHOST CHILI, HABENERO, AND CHILI ARBOL. AKA: DEATH SAUCE
See full menu

Location

54 Elm Street

East Aurora NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

G3 - Griffon Gastropub

No reviews yet

We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!

Wallenwein's Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elm Street Bakery

No reviews yet

**New business hours** Tuesday: 8 am- 5pm, Wednesday: 8 am- 5pm, Thursday: 8 am- 7pm, Friday: 8 am-7 pm, Saturday: 8 am- 5 pm

Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Between our amazing atmosphere, food, coffee, and music we attract loads friendly faces from East Aurora and beyond– you could be next!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston