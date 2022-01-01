Left Coast Taco
Southern California style taco bar located in the heart of the historic Village of East Aurora.
54 Elm Street
54 Elm Street
East Aurora NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
