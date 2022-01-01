Go
Leftcraft — A full service restaurant with craft beer and cocktails in the heart of Downtown Edmonds

519 Main St.

Avg 3.5 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Rotisserie chicken, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, chipotle aioli, on a house-made roll.
Diet Coke$3.50
Surf n’ Turf Bowl$18.00
Surf & Turf Bowl. Sprouted brown rice, grilled prawns, scallops, pork belly, daikon-carrot slaw, bok choy, toasted seaweed and house ponzu sauce.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Pulled pork, pickled cucumber, swiss cheese, and carolina gold sauce on a toasted house-made roll.
Main Street Burger$15.00
grass fed beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & burger sauce on house bun
Beef Bowl$17.00
marinated new york strip, sprouted brown rice, kimchi, mixed mushroom, cucumber, sliced jalapeño, green onion, pickled carrot/daikon, garlic chips, red leaf lettuce, & tamari chili sauce
Mediterranean Bowl$18.00
lemon garlic marinated chicken breast over a mix of farro and black barley, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta, pumpkin seeds, and preserved lemon, served with a side of mediterranean dressing
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$18.00
Marinated organic chicken breast, thick cut bacon, avocado, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, & citrus garlic aioli on a house-made seeded bun.
Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
Herb roasted chicken, carrot, onion, celery, and fresh peas in a rich demi-glace. Baked in our house made pie crust and served with a side salad and choice of dressing.
Mini Twice Baked Potato$12.00
topped with sharp cheddar, bacon, & green onion. served with chipotle aioli and creme fraiche.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

519 Main St.

Edmonds WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

