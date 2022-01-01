Go
Toast

Lefty’s Main Street Grille

Casual dining with a California flair.

1410 S Main St

No reviews yet

Location

1410 S Main St

Blacksburg VA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vintage Cellar

No reviews yet

Located inside Vintage Cellar you can find consciously sourced ingredients prepared creatively and paired meticulously to satisfy the palate!

Bull and Bones Blacksburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cellar Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Cellar Restaurant and 6-PAK Store is located in the heart of downtown Blacksburg. Here you can enjoy a relaxing night of great food, pick from a large beer list, and listen to music from local bands.
Our recently opened craft beer store has one of the best selections in all of SW Virginia. Come by and see what’s going on at the Cellar tonight. Also, call us check out what we have on special today.- Cheers!

The Beat - Bangkok

No reviews yet

Thai restaurant with a new twist in Blacksburg Downtown.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston