Toast

Legacy Hall

Come in and enjoy!

7800 Windrose Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttercup$9.00
Chicken Tender Bites, Mac n' cheese, Honey butter, Chives, toppped with a lemon wedge and served in a homemade waffle cone
Fountain Drink$2.50
Self Serve selection of Pepsi products
Mac N' Chz$3.00
House made mac n cheese, lays, paprika, and topped with green onions
2 Tenders$11.75
2 Tenders, Fries & Sauce
Arnold Palmer$3.25
50/50 mix of agave lemonade and sweet tea
Fries$3.00
Seasoned curly fries served with ketchup
Seasonal Fresca$3.50
Strawberry Rose Fresca topped with mineral water
2 Sliders$13.75
2 Chicken Sliders, Fries & Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:45 am
