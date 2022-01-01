Legacy Hall
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
1241 Reviews
$$
7800 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano TX 75024
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bulla Gastrobar
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.
Legacy Hall
Mallow Box
Legacy Hall
Food Hall